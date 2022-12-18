JUST IN
Federal Bank's increased interest rates on fixed deposits come into effect
Finance ministry advises PSBs not to force-sell insurance products
Banks look at possibility of rupee trade with Bangladesh, African nations
IDFC First Bank announces waiver of charges on customer-centric services
Yes Bank assigns Rs 48k cr stressed asset loan portfolio to JC Flowers ARC
BFSI stocks flex muscles in Nifty50 this year, but still short of 2019 peak
Bank credit grows 17.5% in a fortnight; deposits up 10%: RBI data
Risky lending: Share of subprime borrowers higher at PSBs, shows data
Banks renew AT-1 sales after two-month gap, PSUs lead pack to raise credit
Indian banks' loans rose by 17.5% y-o-y in 2 weeks till December 2: RBI
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
RBI went beyond just housekeeping with some bold moves in 2022
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Federal Bank increases interest rates on fixed deposits, effective Dec 18

Federal Bank says deposits with maturities between 18 months and two years will earn a maximum interest rate of 7.75 per cent from December 18 onwards

Topics
Federal Bank | fixed deposit rates | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

The increased interest rates for fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Federal Bank are now effective, reported LiveMint.

The publication cited an update from the lender to say that the bank is now giving interest rates between 3 per cent and 6.30 per cent on deposits maturing in seven days to 2,223 days for the general public. For senior citizens, the rates vary from 3.50-6.95 per cent.

Deposits with maturities between 18 months and two years will now earn a maximum interest rate of 7.25 per cent for the general public and 7.75 per cent for senior citizens.

Similarly, deposits that mature between 91 and 119 days will earn 4.50 per cent interest rate, while deposits maturing between 120 and 180 days will fetch interest at a rate of 4.75 per cent, the report said.

Deposits that mature after two years but in less than three years will fetch an interest rate of 6.75 per cent. Those that mature between three and five years will earn an interest rate of 6.50 per cent. The banker has outlined several other slabs.

“We understand your preference for ‘Safety, Liquidity and Return', while choosing your bank. Hence we remain committed to ensuring that your deposits with us earn handsome returns too, by way of interest. We are transparent in communicating the rates and charges of our bank on deposits," the Federal Bank, a private sector bank headquartered in Aluva, Kochi, Kerala mentioned on its website.

“Deposits opened for a period of 2,222 days will be treated as Green Deposits and these deposits will be exclusively used for funding Green loan portfolio," it further said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Federal Bank

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 18:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.