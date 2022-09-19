FinMin calls meeting of PSB chiefs on Sep 21 to take stock of vacancies

-
-
The finance ministry would review vacant positions and monthly recruitment plan of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions in a meeting on Wednesday, sources said.
The meeting would also review the procurement of banks and financial institutions through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.
The meeting, to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, will be attended by top management of banks and financial institutions through virtual mode, the sources said.
Besides, there would be discussion on preparedness on 'Special Campaign 2.0'. The campaign during the period October 2-31, 2022 would focus on cleanliness (swachhata) and other issues.
During the period, various pendency cases like MPs' references and state government references etc will be reduced.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 23:09 IST