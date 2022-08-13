JUST IN
In unclaimed funds case, Supreme Court issues notice to Centre
MCLR more effective in policy transmission than base rate regime: RBI paper
State finances: Why FPIs need a reality check before they loosen the purse
Trading on crypto exchange WazirX drops by over 55%, WRX token loses sheen
CoinSwitch launches $10 mn fund to support start-ups, blockchain tech
Coinbase reports $1.1 billion in net loss, revenue drops 60% in Q2
Mswipe Technologies gets RBI approval for payment aggregator's licence
States' share in central taxes come down to 29-32% against recommended 41%
NRIs can now pay utility bills through Bharat Bill Payment System
Premature redemption under gold monetisation payable only in rupees: RBI
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Bank of Maharashtra tops list of PSU lenders in Q1 loan, deposit growth
Business Standard

Foreign exchange reserves fall $897 mn to $572.98 bn in week ending Aug 5

India's foreign exchange reserves fell $897 million to $572.978 billion in the week ended August 5, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bulletin weekly statistical supplement

Topics
Foreign exchange reserves | Reserve Bank of India

IANS  |  Mumbai 

RBI intervenes to protect falling rupee

India's foreign exchange reserves fell $897 million to $572.978 billion in the week ended August 5, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bulletin weekly statistical supplement.

The fall was witnessed after it rose during the week ending July 29 after falling for the four consecutive weeks earlier.

The fall in this week has witnessed due to decline in foreign currency assets by $1.611 billion to $509.646 billion.

Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) that is the most important component of the RBI's foreign exchange reserve are the assets like US Treasury Bills bought by the RBI using foreign currencies.

The FCA is the largest component of the forex reserve.

Meanwhile, however, gold reserves increased $671 million to $40.313 billion in the week ended August 5.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose $46 million to $18.031 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF declined $3 million to $4.987 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

--IANS

manish/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Foreign exchange reserves

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 14:06 IST

`
.