JUST IN

Credit card linkage to UPI: Uncertainty over pricing leaves players in dark
Indian PSBs plan to exit Hong Kong as strict regulations, Covid woes pinch
RBI policy effect: Loans to get more expensive as banks hike lending rates
Nirmala Sitharaman launches EASE 5.0 'Common reforms agenda' for PSBs
PSBs to focus on 3-yr roadmap to support SMEs, farming under EASE reforms
Public sector bank unions plan strike on June 27 over pension, govt policy
Bankers hail RBI's monetary policy focus on taming inflation rate
PNB board approves investing Rs 500 cr in PNB Housing's rights issue
Bank credit grows by 11.04% to Rs 120 trn; deposits by 9.27%: RBI data
Banks to take Rs 37,200-cr hit by liquidating 10 power projects: BofA
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Insurance market in India to grow rapidly, reach $222 bn by FY26: Report

Business Standard

Govt likey to invite preliminary bids for IDBI Bank next month: Official

The official said while the quantum of stake dilution of both the government and LIC is yet to be decided, the management control in IDBI Bank will be transferred in the strategic sale

Topics
IDBI Bank | privatisation of public sector banks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
IDBI
The government holds 45.48 per cent stake in the bank, while LIC owns 49.24 per cent.

The government is likely to invite preliminary bids for privatising IDBI Bank by July-end, an official said.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is currently holding roadshows in the US for the sale. After a few more such investor meets, it will finalise the contours of the sale, the official added.

"We may need one more round of discussion with RBI on IDBI strategic sale. The expression of interest (EoI) may be invited by July-end," the official said.

The government holds 45.48 per cent stake in the bank, while LIC owns 49.24 per cent.

The official said while the quantum of stake dilution of both the government and LIC is yet to be decided, the management control in IDBI Bank will be transferred in the strategic sale.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank in May last year.

Necessary amendments to the IDBI Bank Act have already been made through the Finance Act 2021, and transaction advisors have been appointed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on IDBI Bank

First Published: Fri, June 10 2022. 20:29 IST

`
.