HDFC increases rates on FD with different maturities up to 25 bps

-
ALSO READ
DHFL Resolution: Piramal claims its offer to FD holders better than Oaktree
Mortgage lender HDFC to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through bonds
HDFC Q2 consolidated net profit declines 57.5% to Rs 4,600 crore
Worst is over, economic recovery faster than expected: Keki Mistry
ICICI Bank's millennial branches to host entertainment shows as part of new offering
-
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has increased interest rates on its various fixed deposit products having different maturities by up to 25 basis points (bps) with effect from March 30.
The increase in rates by the housing finance company comes at a time when all the lenders have been reducing interest rates on their fixed deposits.
For special fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore and maturing in 33 months, HDFC is offering an annual interest rate of 6.20 per cent, according to the information available on its website.
Deposits maturing in 66 months will fetch an annual rate of interest of 6.60 per cent.
For 99-month fixed deposits, the new rate has been kept at 6.65 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU