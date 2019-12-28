Housing prices in cities continue to moderate, says RBI report

-
ALSO READ
Banks may bear the brunt as real estate sector's troubles continue
SBICAP Ventures spots 12 stuck housing projects in first funding round
Real estate developers at risk as stress in credit market dries up funding
IHFL's real estate exposure a challenge for merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank
Housing demand fell 22% in H2 2019 amid slowdown in real estate market
-
The annual growth in all-India housing price index (HPI) continued to moderate and stood at 2.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2019-20 (Q2FY20) as against 3.4 per cent in the previous quarter and 5.7 per cent a year ago.
The index is based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in 10 major cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.
“Barring Mumbai and Delhi, all other cities recorded an increase in HPI on an annual basis,” the central bank said in a statement.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the all-India HPI increased marginally by 0.2 per cent, with Jaipur recording the highest rise (12.5 per cent) and Kochi recording the maximum contraction at -3 per cent.
On a year-on-year basis, a large variation was observed in HPI growth, with Kanpur recording the highest rise (18.3 per cent) and Delhi recording the maximum contraction (-2.6 per cent), said the RBI.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU