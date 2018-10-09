JUST IN
Business Standard

HSBC to pay $765 mn to settle US mortgage securities misselling claim

HSBC said in a statement it has been working since the financial crisis to improve its internal controls and culture.

Reuters  |  LONDON 

The HSBC bank logo is seen at their offices | Photo: Reuters

HSBC on Tuesday said it would pay $765 million to the United States Justice Department to settle claims it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2007.

The bank's announcement confirmed a total penalty that HSBC said in August it would likely pay. HSBC said in a statement it has been working since the financial crisis to improve its internal controls and culture.
First Published: Tue, October 09 2018. 21:50 IST

