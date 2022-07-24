JUST IN

ICICI Securities June quarter results rained on by overcast broking biz
Rupee faces risk of further decline against dollar in near term: Experts

Business Standard

ICICI Securities June quarter results rained on by overcast broking biz

ICICI Securities client growth moderated to 27.7 per cent to 450,000, while active customers rose only 5.3 per cent QoQ to 3.2 million

Topics
ICICI Securities | ICICI Bank  | financial institutions

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 
ICICI securities
Since the entire broking industry is seeing a moderation in revenue, ICICI Securities is impacted more due to its higher dependence on the cash market segment

ICICI Securities’ financial performance for the June quarter was dragged down by a sharp fall in retail broking revenue, which fell 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 260 crore. The overall revenue still managed to grow 6 per cent YoY to Rs 790 crore on the back of higher-than-estimated interest income and distribution income.

First Published: Sun, July 24 2022. 16:35 IST

