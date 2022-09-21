India's banking system liquidity slips into deficit after 40 months: RBI

-
-
India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time in nearly 40 months, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
The RBI infused 218 billion Indian rupees ($2.73 billion)into banking system on Tuesday, the biggest since May 2019.
Overnight rates continue to stay elevated, with one-day call money rate jumping to 5.85%, highest since July 2019.
($1 = 79.8000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 09:45 IST
