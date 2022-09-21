JUST IN
India's fintech market to reach $1 trillion by 2030: Chief Economic Advisor
Business Standard

India's banking system liquidity slips into deficit after 40 months: RBI

India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time in nearly 40 months, according to the Reserve Bank of India

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | banking liquidity | Indian banking system

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time in nearly 40 months, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI infused 218 billion Indian rupees ($2.73 billion)into banking system on Tuesday, the biggest since May 2019.

Overnight rates continue to stay elevated, with one-day call money rate jumping to 5.85%, highest since July 2019.

($1 = 79.8000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 09:45 IST

`
