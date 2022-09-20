Yes Bank to sell stressed assets worth Rs 48k cr to JC Flowers ARC

on Tuesday said its board has approved the sale of stressed assets worth around Rs 48,000 crore to JC Flowers ARC, which has turned out to be the sole bidder for the portfolio.

The US-based asset reconstruction company (ARC) had in July this year emerged as the base bidder for the proposed sale of the identified stressed loan book of aggregating up to Rs 48,000 crore.

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines on transparent bidding process, the private sector lender had conducted a Swiss challenge for inviting challenger bids.

The Swiss challenge process has now concluded and the bank has not received any challenger bids to the base bid, said in a regulatory filing.

"The board of directors of the bank, at their meeting held on September 20, 2022, has approved the declaration of JC Flowers ARC as the winner of the Swiss Challenge process," the bank said.

As per the binding term sheet between the bank, JCF ARC LLC and JC Flowers for sale of the identified portfolio, the board members also approved the necessary investment for acquisition of up to 19.99 per cent equity stake in JC Flowers ARC by the bank, it said.

The picking-up of stake is subject to required regulatory approvals.

"The bank will now proceed towards negotiating definitive agreements," Yes Bank added.

