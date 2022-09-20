RBI approves appointment of R Gandhi as non-executive chairman of Yes Bank

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
SBI has not decided on selling 26% stake in YES Bank, says report
Ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi's policies helped shape modern India: Rahul Gandhi
Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for remarks over Lord Ram
-
The Reserve Bank has approved the appointment of its former deputy governor R Gandhi as non-executive part time chairman of Yes Bank for three years, a regulatory filing said.
Gandhi's appointment comes into effect from September 20, 2022.
Yes Bank, in its regulatory filing on Tuesday, said the appointment follows recommendation of its board of directors to the RBI.
The Reserve Bank vide its letter dated September 20, 2022 has approved the appointment of Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as non-executive (part time) chairman of the bank for a period of three years effective from Tuesday, Yes Bank said.
A seasoned central banker with 37 years of experience, Gandhi was a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for three years from 2014 to 2017.
He also had a three-year secondment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and also held the charge of Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), Hyderabad.
Gandhi also worked in various committees, working groups and task forces, both domestic and international. A financial sector policy expert and adviser, he was one of the initial members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 21:18 IST