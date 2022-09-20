JUST IN
Overall credit market grows 11.1% to Rs 174.3 trn in FY22: Report
RBI approves appointment of R Gandhi as non-executive chairman of Yes Bank
Banks alert customers about mobile banking malware targeting over 200 apps
RBI removes Central Bank of India from PCA framework after more than 5 yrs
Centre seeks hiring plan after public banks see dip in staff strength
RBI asks urban cooperative banks to appoint compliance chiefs by April 2023
Transferring 18 NPAs to bad bank by October-end a tall order: Bankers
FinMin calls meeting of PSB chiefs on Sep 21 to take stock of vacancies
Surplus liquidity slumps to Rs 3K cr on tax outflows, shows RBI data
RBI introduces compliance function for UCBs in Tier-3 and 4 categories
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 79.74 against dollar ahead of Fed meet
Overall credit market grows 11.1% to Rs 174.3 trn in FY22: Report
Business Standard

RBI approves appointment of R Gandhi as non-executive chairman of Yes Bank

The Reserve Bank has approved the appointment of its former deputy governor R Gandhi as non-executive part time chairman of Yes Bank for three years, a regulatory filing said.

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | R Gandhi | YES Bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

YES Bank
YES Bank

The Reserve Bank has approved the appointment of its former deputy governor R Gandhi as non-executive part time chairman of Yes Bank for three years, a regulatory filing said.

Gandhi's appointment comes into effect from September 20, 2022.

Yes Bank, in its regulatory filing on Tuesday, said the appointment follows recommendation of its board of directors to the RBI.

The Reserve Bank vide its letter dated September 20, 2022 has approved the appointment of Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as non-executive (part time) chairman of the bank for a period of three years effective from Tuesday, Yes Bank said.

A seasoned central banker with 37 years of experience, Gandhi was a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for three years from 2014 to 2017.

He also had a three-year secondment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and also held the charge of Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), Hyderabad.

Gandhi also worked in various committees, working groups and task forces, both domestic and international. A financial sector policy expert and adviser, he was one of the initial members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 21:18 IST

`
.