India's forex reserves fall by $5.22 bn to near two-year low: RBI data

-
ALSO READ
TMSEp211: SpiceJet, Reliance Retail, estimated IT earnings, forex reserve
What are forex reserves and why are they important?
RBI measures a step in right direction but forex inflows still seen limited
Top headlines: Indian forex reserves, Kharif rice production, and more
Forex reserves down $3.271 bn to $600.423 bn, says RBI data
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves fell for a seventh straight week, dropping to $545.652 billion in the week to Sept 16, its lowest level since Oct. 2, 2020, Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Reserves stood at $550.871 billion at the end of the previous week.
Though the fall in reserves is partly due to valuation changes, analysts believe a large part of the fall has been on account of the Reserve Bank of India's intervention in the currency market to prevent the rupee from depreciating more sharply against dollar.
The rupee steadied by the close of trading on Friday after a turbulent week, tumbling past 81 per dollar to touch a record low earlier in the session, prompting RBI to intervene. [INR/]
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 17:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU