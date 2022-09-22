JUST IN
Navy buys 'enhanced range' BrahMos missiles for Rs 1,700 crore
Depreciating rupee may not lead to fiscal slippage, say experts

Strap: Petroleum, fertiliser imports to be expensive; subsidy bill to rise

Topics
India GDP | Rupee | Indian Economy

Shiva Rajora & Asit Ranjan Mishra 

Indian rupee
Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda said if rupee remains below 80, cost of imports go up which will enhance customs collections

Cheaper crude oil sourced from Russia and conservative estimate of nominal GDP may secure the Centre’s finances from any significant deterioration in FY23 as a result of rupee hitting a fresh low at 80.86 against dollar on Thursday, experts said.

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 20:36 IST

