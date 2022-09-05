Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise Rs 1,000 cr via public issue of bonds.

-
ALSO READ
IDBI Bank's CEO says the lender can recover $2.4 billion in bad loans
Bombay HC allows Indiabulls Housing Finance appeal to quash FI
IDBI Bank net profit rises 35% to Rs 691 crore in fourth quarter
IDBI Bank's Q1 net rises 25% to Rs 756 cr as provisions, contingencies dip
IDBI may be allowed to merge with pvt bank after stake sale by Centre, LIC
-
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore, which includes Rs 900 crore through issue of public issue bonds.
The Tranche II Issue offers various series of NCDs for subscription with coupon rates ranging from 8.33 per cent to 9.55 per cent per annum.
The Issue will open for subscription on Monday, September 5 and closes on September 22.
The NCDs under the Tranche II Issue have tenures of 24 months (Series I, II, III), 36 months (Series IV, V, VI), and 60 months (Series VII, VIII).
Effective yield (per annum) for the NCD holders in Category I (Institutional Investors) & Category II (Non-Institutional Investors) ranges from 8.64 per cent to 9.05 per cent and for Category III (High Net-worth Individual Investors) and Category IV (Retail Individual Investors) holders ranges from 9.04 per cent to 9.54 per cent.
Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, A.K. Capital Services Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited are lead managers tp the issue.
IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited is the Debenture Trustee to the Tranche II Issue.
The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India.
--IANS
msn/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 16:33 IST