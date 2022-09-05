Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise Rs 1,000 cr via public issue of bonds.

Indiabulls Housing Ltd plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore, which includes Rs 900 crore through issue of public issue bonds.

The Tranche II Issue offers various series of for subscription with coupon rates ranging from 8.33 per cent to 9.55 per cent per annum.

The Issue will open for subscription on Monday, September 5 and closes on September 22.

The under the Tranche II Issue have tenures of 24 months (Series I, II, III), 36 months (Series IV, V, VI), and 60 months (Series VII, VIII).

Effective yield (per annum) for the NCD holders in Category I (Institutional Investors) & Category II (Non-Institutional Investors) ranges from 8.64 per cent to 9.05 per cent and for Category III (High Net-worth Individual Investors) and Category IV (Retail Individual Investors) holders ranges from 9.04 per cent to 9.54 per cent.

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, A.K. Capital Services Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited are lead managers tp the issue.

Trusteeship Services Limited is the Debenture Trustee to the Tranche II Issue.

The are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India.

--IANS

msn/ksk/

