South Indian Bank posts net profit of Rs 223 crore in second quarter
Business Standard

Indian Banks' Association meeting on Friday to elect its new chairman

As per convention, sources said, the senior most managing director of a public sector bank is elected as chairman for a period of one year.

Topics
Indian Banks Association | public sector banks

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Banks
Currently, Punjab National Bank (PNB) Managing Director A K Goel is the chairman of the lobby group. Usually, the chairman does not get a second term.

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA), an industry body consisting of all the banks including foreign lenders with branches in India, will meet on Friday to elect its new chairman.

As per convention, sources said, the senior most managing director of a public sector bank is elected as chairman for a period of one year.

Currently, Punjab National Bank (PNB) Managing Director A K Goel is the chairman of the lobby group.

Usually, the chairman does not get a second term.

Considering the ensuing wage revision talks and other crucial issues in the banking industry, it is being keenly watched who will take over the mantle from Goel.

Formed in 1946 with 22 members, IBA now has 237 members and associates, according to its website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 22:50 IST

`
