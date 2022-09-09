JUST IN
Rupee appreciates 8 paise against US dollar to 79.61 in early trade
Indian banks' loans rose 15.5% YoY in two weeks to Aug 26, says RBI

Bank deposits rose 455.09 billion rupees to 169.94 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug 26

Reuters  |  Sept 9 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo
RBI

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 15.5% in the two weeks to Aug. 26 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.5%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 321.58 billion rupees ($4.04 billion) to 124.58 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 26.

Non-food credit rose 364.95 billion rupees to 124.30 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 43.36 billion rupees to 277.61 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 455.09 billion rupees to 169.94 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 26.

($1 = 79.5520 Indian rupees)

((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))

First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 18:11 IST

