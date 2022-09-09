Indian banks' loans rose 15.5% YoY in two weeks to Aug 26, says RBI

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian banks' rose 15.5% in the two weeks to Aug. 26 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.5%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding rose 321.58 billion rupees ($4.04 billion) to 124.58 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 26.

Non-food credit rose 364.95 billion rupees to 124.30 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 43.36 billion rupees to 277.61 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 455.09 billion rupees to 169.94 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 26.

($1 = 79.5520 Indian rupees)

