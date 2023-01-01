JUST IN
How financial reforms can quicken pace for India to become a $5-trn economy
Indian Bank unveils QR bill-based payment system for CESC-Mysuru
J&K Bank raises Rs 1,000 cr capital as Tier-II Bonds to strengthen capital
Canara Bank looks to grow business to Rs 30 trillion in five years
Ajay Kumar Srivastava becomes new MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank
Top Headlines: SBI, LIC set to see new faces, worst yr for rupee since 2013
Finance Ministry sharply raises small savings rates for March quarter
RBI to extensively use AI, MI driven tools for info creation, data analysis
Plan to open more branches across country, says TMB CEO S Krishnan
'Important to arrive at a common international approach to crypto': RBI
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
How financial reforms can quicken pace for India to become a $5-trn economy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Is it time for state-run banks to end industry-wide wage pacts?

While there is still a large talent pool in state-run banks, the reality is that it may not walk in as in the past

Topics
Indian Banks | Indian banking sector | State run banks

Raghu Mohan 

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap
According to the Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2021-22, the cost-to-income ratio was the highest for state-run banks, owing to their high wage expenditure.

“There’s nothing more unequal than the equal treatment of unequal people,” Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States, famously said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Banks

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 19:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU