Karnataka Bank launches KBL FASTag for seamless toll deduction

on Wednesday launched KBL for seamless movement of vehicles at toll plazas by facilitating automatic deduction of the toll amount.

launched its KBL FASTag, a pre-loaded payment instrument to facilitate seamless movement of vehicles at the toll plazas across India, in association with NPCI and Worldline, the processor, the bank said in a release.

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank said: "The facilitates the users with the ease and convenience during transit through the toll plaza by saving time, fuel and money".

Customers can procure FASTag through the bank's website or by approaching the nearby branch, said the lender.

A FASTag can be pre-loaded digitally for the required amount and can be recharged online through credit card, debit card, net banking, IMPS, among others.

While driving through a toll plaza, the applicable toll amount gets automatically debited through the sensors at the plaza and the driver gets instant SMS alerts for the toll transactions, and balance maintenance.

KBL FASTag can be used across all the toll plazas throughout the country, which are registered in the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme, the bank said.

In future its utility can also be enhanced to pay parking fees, fuel charges and such other things, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)