Kotak Mahindra Bank takes corporate digital banking portal 'Kotak fyn' live

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday went live with 'Kotak fyn', an integrated portal developed to offer comprehensive digital banking and value-added services to its business banking and corporate clients.
The portal will offer services across all products, including trade & services, account services, payments, and collections and make banking seamless for the bank’s clients.
It is expected to reduce complexity and friction for customers. The portal will assure paperless transactions and will offer the facility to unify data across multiple product-specific portals and back-office systems to create a single view of transactions, positions and balances, enabling self-service and driving operational efficiency, the bank said in a statement.
“In our endeavour to offer superior banking experience, we now introduce Kotak fyn, a one-stop digital platform that will take care of all your business-banking needs,” said K V S Manian, Whole time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
According to Paritosh Kashyap, President & Head Wholesale Banking at the Bank, “Kotak fyn will be a game-changer. Its innovative user interface with several industry-leading features will further provide superior banking experience for our corporate customers.”
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 14:15 IST
