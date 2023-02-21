JUST IN
Business Standard

Kotak Mahindra Bank takes corporate digital banking portal 'Kotak fyn' live

Portal will offer services across all products, including trade & services, account services, payments, and collections and make banking seamless for clients

Topics
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Digital banking | finance

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Kotak Mahindra Bank
The portal will assure paperless transactions and will offer the facility to unify data across multiple product-specific portals and back-office systems to create a single view of transactions, positions and balances, enabling self-service and drivin

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday went live with 'Kotak fyn', an integrated portal developed to offer comprehensive digital banking and value-added services to its business banking and corporate clients.

The portal will offer services across all products, including trade & services, account services, payments, and collections and make banking seamless for the bank’s clients.

It is expected to reduce complexity and friction for customers. The portal will assure paperless transactions and will offer the facility to unify data across multiple product-specific portals and back-office systems to create a single view of transactions, positions and balances, enabling self-service and driving operational efficiency, the bank said in a statement.

“In our endeavour to offer superior banking experience, we now introduce Kotak fyn, a one-stop digital platform that will take care of all your business-banking needs,” said K V S Manian, Whole time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

According to Paritosh Kashyap, President & Head Wholesale Banking at the Bank, “Kotak fyn will be a game-changer. Its innovative user interface with several industry-leading features will further provide superior banking experience for our corporate customers.”

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 14:15 IST

`
