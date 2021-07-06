Large banks with strong balance sheet to grow faster: Axis Bank CEO

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive sectors may have been disappointed
The pivot of monetary policy has shifted squarely to growth
-
Large banks with strong balance sheet would continue to grow faster than their peers in an environment impacted by the pandemic, and sustained fiscal and monetary support by the government and the RBI would help economic recovery by the second half of this fiscal, Axis Bank's top official said.
The impact of the second wave of COVID-19 continues, Axis Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said.
"I...hope that the acceleration in vaccination drives and continued fiscal and monetary measures by the government and the (banking) regulator would help the economy to recover from this pandemic by H2 of fiscal 2021-22," Chaudhry said in the bank's annual report for 2020-21.
Axis Bank will further strengthen its core, he said adding that the building blocks are firmly in place with granularity built across businesses, improving operational performance, strong capital and balance sheet position to counter any unforeseen risks arising out of second COVID-19 wave.
He said the medium-term growth drivers are firmly in place on the back of several initiatives taken by the government to boost manufacturing and small industries, and the recent shift in global manufacturing supply chain dynamics towards India.
"In such an environment, large banks with healthy operational performance, strong balance sheet and capital position, superior risk management, and operational capabilities would continue to grow faster than the overall sector," Chaudhry said in his message to shareholders in the annual report.
During 2020-21, the bank's focus was on building granularity across businesses coupled with strong focus on execution that helped it deliver strong growth across focused segments, he said.
The bank's CASA (current account savings account) deposits grew 20 per cent, with the share of CASA increasing by 3.72 percentage points to 45 per cent in overall deposits. The retail savings accounts grew 19 per cent, while the current accounts rose 26 per cent.
"Our corporate loan book, including TLTRO, grew 16 per cent, with significantly higher growth across our focussed segments like mid-corporates and MNC. Retail disbursements touched all-time highs during the fourth quarter (January-March 2021)," he said.
TLTRO is targeted long-term repo operations.
Axis Bank reported a 305 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 6,588 crore during 2020-21.
"Our domestic subsidiaries delivered 75 per cent yearly growth in net profits. Our focus still continues to be further scaling up the subsidiaries so that they gain higher market share in their respective businesses," said the official.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU