JUST IN
Moody's withdraws IDBI Bank's credit ratings for business reasons
IDBI manager held for swindling money from customers' accounts in B'luru
DCB Bank Q3 net profit jumps 52% to Rs 114 cr on decline in bad loans
Bank credit growth rises to 16.5% to Rs 132.81 trillion in Jan 13 fortnight
Tamilnad Bank to keep focus on small biz lending, open 25 new branches
Axis Bank in talks to issue 10-year infra bonds, taps insurance firms
Private banks post 31.7% YoY growth in Q3, net profit rises to Rs 35,166 cr
Credit card spends in Dec cross Rs 1 trillion for 10th month in a row
SBM Bank says engaging with RBI to address 'supervisory concerns'
South Indian Bank posts Rs 102-cr net profit in October-December quarter
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
FM should cut cess, taxes on fuels and surcharge on income tax: Chidambaram
icon-arrow-left
CSB Bank Q3 net up 5% to Rs 156 cr on strong growth in deposits and loans
Business Standard

Moody's withdraws IDBI Bank's credit ratings for business reasons

Global credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Monday said it has withdrawn IDBI Bank Ltd's ratings for business reasons

Topics
Moody’s Investors Service upgrade | IDBI Bank deal | finance sector

IANS  |  Chennai 

Moody's withdraws IDBI Bank's credit ratings for business reasons
Moody's withdraws IDBI Bank's credit ratings for business reasons. Photo: Shutterstock

Global credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Monday said it has withdrawn IDBI Bank Ltd's ratings for business reasons.

According to Moody's, it has withdrawn the Ba1/NP long-term (LT) and short-term (ST) local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings (CRR), Ba2/NP LT and ST local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings, Ba2 foreign currency senior unsecured rating, Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) LT and ST counterparty risk assessments (CRA), and b1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA.

The stable outlook on the long-term bank deposit and senior unsecured ratings was also withdrawn.

Moody's has also withdrawn IDBI Bank Ltd, DIFC Branch's Ba1/NP LT and ST local and foreign CRRs and Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) LT and ST CRAs.

The stable rating outlook was also withdrawn.

--IANS

vj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Moody’s Investors Service upgrade

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 14:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.