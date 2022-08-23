JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Mortgaged property e-auctioning portal of PSBs is set for a makeover

The common electronic platform to auction mortgaged properties of PSBs is set to get a makeover with plans to make all processes in the auctioning life cycle seamless and more us

Topics
public sector banks

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

Private banks have better loss-absorption capacity, but are nonetheless bolstering core capital
The revamped portal will be user-friendly and fully secured to access, navigate, search, and place bids for auction, an official said

The common electronic platform to auction mortgaged properties of public sector banks (PSBs) is set to get a makeover with plans to make all processes in the auctioning life cycle seamless and more user-friendly.

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 06:15 IST

