NBFCs face new governance, exposure code: from licensing to CEO package

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is drawing up a new code for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) which envisages curbs on the licensing and businesses of bank-led units, parity in CEO remuneration package with that of private banks, and a gradual shift to the risk-based supervision (RBS) system.

A raft of measures will be rolled out once RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is through with the departmental presentations, which are in their final lap. Multiple high-level financial sources said these guidelines would dovetail into, and form a sub-set of, the larger regulatory framework ...