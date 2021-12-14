No need to extend timelines for recast loans, says Axis Bank top exec

-
-
Axis Bank does not feel need to extend the time lines for meeting operational parameters for corporate loans restructured under Regulatory package to tackle impact of Covid-19.
Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director (designate), Axis Bank said there has been talk by some banks on extending time lines. But his bank does not see the need for such a move. Anand said at a media briefing on corporate banking plans that the restructured book in Axis Bank's portfolio is small and that the lender is performing up to expectations.
Banks have made a case for extending the time line beyond March 2022 both separately and through industry lobby group Indian Banks' Association.
Though economy is recovering phase, many corporates, in contact intensive sectors, which had gone through restrucuring in 2020 continue to face cash flow issues. The contact intensive sector include hospitality, aviation and real estate sector are facing stress, bank executives said.
According to rating agency Icra the Domestic commercial banks standard restructured advances, enabled by one-time restructuring windows, have increased to 2.3 per cent (or Rs 2.3 trillion) as on September 30, 2021 compared to 0.9 per cent (or Rs one trillion) as on March 31, 2021.
The performance of the restructured book remains monitorable for slippages going forward.
