No retrenchment of employees after merger of associate banks with SBI: Govt

Minister on Friday said there was no retrenchment of employees after the merger of five associate and the with the State Bank of India.

had a total of 1,56,964 employees as on March 31 this year.

Goyal told the that there was no retrenchment after the merger of the associate and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank with the

During the Question Hour, he said that 6,950 branches have merged with post amalgamation of

State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Travancore and State Bank of Hyderabad along with Bharatiya Mahila Bank have been merged with SBI.



The total number of branches, employees and officers of SBI as on March 31, 2017 were 17,170, 1,28,526 and 81,041, respectively.

As on March 31, 2018, the count of branches rose to 22,414.

The number of employees and officers increased to 1,56,964 and 1,07,077, respectively, the minister said.