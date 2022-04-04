Paid back PMC depositors Rs 3,800 crore: Centrum Group's Jaspal Bindra

JUST IN

Business Standard

Subrata Panda 

Unity Small Finance Bank, a 51:49 joint venture between Centrum Group and Bharat Pe, which took over the beleaguered Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank on Thursday, credited the depositors of PMC Bank with Rs 3,800 crore. This is more than two years after PMC went bust and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on the amount the depositors can withdraw.

Jaspal Bindra, executive chairman, Centrum Group, tells Subrata Panda on how the bank plans to fund the additional amount it has to pay to PMC depositors, going forward. Edited excerpts: Has Unity SFB paid ...

First Published: Mon, April 04 2022. 06:15 IST

