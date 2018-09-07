Parliamentary panel for raising PSB chiefs' retirement age to 70

As the ‘decade of retirement’ in public sector banks (PSBs) nears its end, a parliamentary committee has called for increasing the retirement age of their chief executive officers (CEOs) to 70 years from the current 60.

This comes after PSBs raised with the panel the prospect of a leadership vacuum in the near future. “With a view to utilising the expertise of senior bankers, the retirement age of CEOs of PSBs can be raised to 70 years as in the case of their private sector counterparts,” the Standing Committee on Finance said in its latest report. In ...