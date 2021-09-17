PNB cuts rate on home loan above Rs 50 lakh by 0.5 pc; RLLR by 0.25 pc

-
A day after SBI and Bank of Baroda announced festival season offer, Punjab National Bank on Friday slashed the interest rate on home loan above Rs 50 lakh by 0.50 per cent to 6.60 per cent.
"In a series of offers launched by Punjab National Bank during the festival season, PNB has cut the interest rate on home loans above Rs 50 lakh by 50 basis points (0.50 per cent).
"PNB has announced that now home loans are offered at 6.60 per cent irrespective of any upper ceiling limit," it said in a statement.
The state-owned lender said the rate will be linked with the applicant's credit score.
"The said rate is also applicable to balance transfer cases and is lowest among public sector banks," it said.
Further, it will offer top-up home loans at an attractive rate of interest to existing as well as balance transfer cases.
PNB said it is already offering a full waiver of service charges/processing fees on home, vehicle, personal, pension loans, myProperty loan and gold loans under its 'Festival Bonanza Offer'.
While car loan starts from 7.15 per cent, personal loan begins from 8.95 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the industry, it added.
The lender said home loan will become more affordable to customers in view of full waiver of service charges and a low interest rate starting from 6.60 per cent.
Earlier in the day, PNB also cut the external benchmark linked RLLR by 0.25 per cent to 6.55 per cent.
"The repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) has been changed from 6.80 per cent to 6.55 per cent, with effect from September 17, 2021 (Friday)," PNB said in a regulatory filing.
RLLR was introduced in October 2019. It is a floating rate-based personal or retail loan that is linked to external benchmarks, such as repo rate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
