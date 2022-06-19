RBI asks YES Bank to review plan to sell its NPAs to ARC to avoid conflict

The and are in discussions on the latter’s plans to sell its bad loans to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) to be set up by an American financial powerhouse, JC Flowers.

The RBI has asked the bank to review its plans to sell the loans to the ARC till it comes out with a new set of comprehensive guidelines for the . The regulator wants the bank to avoid any conflict of interest between the bank and the ARCs as plans to hold a minority stake in the same ARC. The Swiss Challenge to the offer made by JC Flowers is currently pending. JC Flowers was selected by the bank after it invited the ARCs for a joint venture.

is planning to sell its bad loans worth Rs 12,000 crore to the ARC and also hold a stake in the new ARC. YES Bank did not reply to an email query.

“The RBI is coming out with comprehensive regulations on the ARCs. The report would also have directions on whether the can sell their entire NPAs to a single ARC and whether the can own a stake therein. The idea is to give a level playing field to all the ARCs while they bid to buy bank loans,” said a source close to the development.

In November last year, a committee set up by the RBI had come out with a report which recommended a sale of stressed assets by lenders at an earlier stage to allow for the highest recovery by the ARCs. The Committee highlights the need for regulatory clarification on the sale of all categories of special mention accounts (SMAs) to the ARCs.

Besides, as a measure to incentivise lenders to sell their financial assets to ARCs at an early stage of stress, the Committee recommends a dispensation to lenders, on an ongoing basis, to amortise the loss on sale within two years. The RBI is expected to come out with fresh regulations soon.

YES Bank’ plans to sell the bad debt comes at a time when for the fiscal year ending March 2022, the bank reported profit of Rs 1,066 crores after two successive years of heavy losses. The bank also doubled its deposit book from about Rs 1.05 trillion in fiscal 2020 to Rs 1.97 trillion by March this year.

In March 2020, the RBI and the government had framed a restructuring scheme to salvage the bank. The State Bank of India and other lenders had infused Rs 10,000 crore under the scheme after it gave loans to several companies which failed to repay debt.