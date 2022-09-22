JUST IN
Solapur-based Laxmi Co-op Bank loses licence after failing RBI norms
RBI cancels licence of Solapur-based Laxmi Co-operative Bank
UCO Bank becomes first lender to get RBI's approval for rupee trade
SBI least efficient in Asia-Pacific due to high cost-to-income ratio: Study
IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank increase MCLR days ahead of MPC meeting
Why are government and regulators uneasy about fintech's rise?
Banking system liquidity may remain in deficit in second half: Analysts
SBI raises Rs 4,000 crore via tier-2 bonds at cutoff rate of 7.57%
TMB stock ends flat as RBI rejection of proposed chairman has little impact
Liquidity slides into deficit for first time in over 3 years: RBI data
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
RBI cancels licence of Solapur-based Laxmi Co-operative Bank
Business Standard

Solapur-based Laxmi Co-op Bank loses licence after failing RBI norms

Depositors to get insurance claim, amount of Rs 193.68 cr already paid out

Topics
RBI | Reserve Bank of India | RBI Policy

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Solapur-based Laxmi Co-operative Bank ceased operations from Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled its licence for not having adequate capital and earning prospects.

The RBI has requested the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra, to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). About 99 per cent of the bank’s depositors are entitled to receive the full amount from the DICGC.

The DICGC has already paid Rs 193.68 crore of the total insured deposits, said the RBI in a statement.

Laxmi Co-operative was in breach of various provisions of Banking Regulations Act and in its present condition it would be unable to pay depositors in full. The continuance of the bank was prejudicial to the interests of its depositors. Public interest would be affected if the bank was allowed to carry on its business, said the RBI.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 19:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.