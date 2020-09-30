RBI excludes six PSBs from Second Schedule of RBI Act; cites merger

The has excluded six public sector banks, including OBC and Allahabad Bank, from the Second Schedule of the Act following their merger with other

The six are Syndicate Bank, (OBC), United Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, and

"We advise that Syndicate Bank has been excluded from the Second Schedule to the Act, 1934 with effect from April 01, 2020 since it has ceased to carry on banking business with effect from April 01, 2020 vide Notification of March 27 which is published in the Gazette of India...dated September 26 October 02, 2020," RBI said in a notification on Wednesday.

It has issued similar notifications regarding the other five state-owned

A bank mentioned in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act is known as 'Scheduled Commercial Bank'.

These six banks merged with other public sector banks (PSBs) with effect from April 1.

OBC and United Bank of India merged into Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India; and into Indian Bank.

After the consolidation , there are now seven large PSBs, and five smaller ones.

There were as many as 27 PSBs in 2017. The total number of PSBs in the country has now come down to 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)