RBI grants three-month extension to RBL Bank's interim CEO Rajeev Ahuja

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given a three-month extension to Rajeev Ahuja, interim managing director & chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of RBL Bank, with effect from March 25, 2022.

In an exchange notification, the bank said, “We wish to further inform that on request of the bank, vide its letter dated March 17, 2022, has approved the extension of term of Rajeev Ahuja, interim MD&CEO of the Bank for a further period of three months with effect from March 25, 2022 or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier”.

Ahuja was appointed as the interim MD & CEO after the then MD & CEO Vishwavir Ahuja went on leave, a day after appointed one of its chief general managers as an additional director. had appointed Yogesh Dayal as an additional director in the bank for a period of two years effective December 24.

The bank had appointed a search committee to identify candidates for the post of MD and CEO from within and outside the bank. Post the quarterly results, Ahuja had said, the board is treating the matter of identifying candidates for the post of MD & CEO in an expeditious manner.