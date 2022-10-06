JUST IN
RBI approves Prashant Kumar's appointment as Yes Bank CEO for three years
Cost of spending on digital transformations plateauing: HDFC Bk's Parag Rao
Ujjivan SFB reports 44 % YoY growth in advances in Q2, loan book expands
NARCL makes offers to acquire Jaypee Infratech debt held by Public Banks
Loan for 20 years, EMIs for 24: RBI rate hikes leave borrowers in a fix
HDFC Bank posts 23.5% loan growth in second quarter at Rs 14.8 trn
Private banks show healthy loan, deposit growth in Q2, Casa share dips QoQ
Fitch affirms Bank of Baroda, subsidiary at 'BBB-' with stable outlook
IDFC First Bank's loans grow 24.8% YoY in Q2, deposits up 35.9% YoY
YES Bank's Q2 loan book grows 11.6% YoY; deposit base cross Rs 2-trn mark
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
RBI approves Prashant Kumar's appointment as Yes Bank CEO for three years
Business Standard

RBI Guv Das launches advanced supervisory monitoring system DAKSH

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday launched a new 'SupTech' initiative DAKSH - the bank's Advanced Supervisory Monitoring System, which is expected to make supervisory processes robust

Topics
Reserve Bank | Shaktikanta Das

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

reserve bank of india, rbi

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday launched a new 'SupTech' initiative DAKSH - the bank's Advanced Supervisory Monitoring System, which is expected to make the supervisory processes more robust.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has been taking various initiatives in strengthening supervision, which among other initiatives include adoption of latest data and analytical tools as well as leveraging technology for implementing more efficient and automated work processes.

"DAKSH is a web-based end-to-end workflow application through which RBI shall monitor compliance requirements in a more focused manner with the objective of further improving the compliance culture in Supervised Entities (SEs) like Banks, NBFCs, etc," it said.

The application will also enable seamless communication, inspection planning and execution, cyber incident reporting and analysis, and provision of various MIS reports, among others, through a platform which enables anytime-anywhere secure access.

DAKSH means 'efficient' and 'competent', reflecting the underlying capabilities of the application, the RBI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 23:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.