RBI imposes fine of Rs 15 lakh on 2 co-operative banks for non-compliance

-
ALSO READ
RBI imposes penalties on three banks for non-compliance of norms
RBI lays down guidelines for banks to appoint chief compliance officers
Letter to BS: Bringing co-operative banks under RBI will be tough
RBI to gain regulatory control over co-operative banks in a phased manner
RBI fines Citibank Rs 4 cr for flouting rules, co-op banks penalised too
-
The RBI on Wednesday said it has imposed penalty totalling Rs 15 lakh on two co-operative banks, including Millath Co-operative Bank, Davangere (Karnataka) for non-compliance with directions issued by it.
A penalty of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on Millath Co-operative Bank for "non-adherence/violation of all inclusive directions and other directions imposed on the bank", the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.
In another statement, it said a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on The Thiruvaikuntam Co-operative Urban Bank Limited, Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) for contravention of the directions issued by RBI on prohibition of loans and advances to directors.
In both cases, the penalty has been imposed based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers, it said.
RBI said the inspection report of Millath Co-operative Bank, based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed inter alia, violation/non-compliance with the directions on permitting of withdrawals in excess of the stipulated amount and sanctioning of fresh loans and advances in violation of directions issued under Supervisory Action Framework (SAF).
Meanwhile, the inspection report of The Thiruvaikuntam Co-Operative Urban Bank, based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed that the bank had sanctioned loans to its directors in contravention with the directions issued by RBI in this regard.
Notices were issued to both the banks. After considering their replies and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charges of non-compliance with directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU