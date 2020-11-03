Ubs Principal Capital Asia sells IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 148 cr

-
ALSO READ
UBS Principal Capital Asia sells Axis Bank shares worth over Rs 150 cr
GDP to contract 8.6% in FY21, fiscal stimulus needed soon: UBS Securities
IndusInd Bank soars 9% after UBS upgrades the stock to 'Buy' from 'Sell'
IndusInd Bank advances 6% on report Route One Investment may raise stake
Investment in IndusInd Bank stocks a value bet, but tread with caution
-
Ubs Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Tuesday sold shares of IndusInd Bank worth nearly Rs 148 crore through an open market transaction.
On BSE, 23 lakh scrips of the private lender were sold at an average price of Rs 642.85 apiece.
This translated into a total deal value of Rs 147.85 crore.
The shares of IndusInd Bank were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price, block deal data showed.
According to shareholding data of the lender for the September 2020 quarter, Ubs Principal Capital Asia is a public shareholder and held 3.22 per cent stake.
On BSE, shares of IndusInd Bank ended at Rs 646.75 apiece, up 3.13 per cent over the previous close.
Ubs Principal Capital Asia had last week offloaded IndusInd Bank's shares worth Rs 183.58 crore which too were picked up by BofA Securities Europe SA.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU