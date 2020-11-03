Ubs Principal Capital Asia sells IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 148 cr

Ubs Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Tuesday sold shares of worth nearly Rs 148 crore through an open market transaction.

On BSE, 23 lakh scrips of the private lender were sold at an average price of Rs 642.85 apiece.

This translated into a total deal value of Rs 147.85 crore.

The shares of were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price, block deal data showed.

According to shareholding data of the lender for the September 2020 quarter, Ubs Principal Capital Asia is a public shareholder and held 3.22 per cent stake.

On BSE, shares of ended at Rs 646.75 apiece, up 3.13 per cent over the previous close.

Ubs Principal Capital Asia had last week offloaded IndusInd Bank's shares worth Rs 183.58 crore which too were picked up by BofA Securities Europe SA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)