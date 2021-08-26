RBI imposes penalty on 2 co-op banks, 1 NBFC for compliance deficiency

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has imposed penalties on two co-operative and a non-banking financial company (NBFC), for deficiencies in certain regulatory compliance.

A penalty of Rs 3 lakh has been imposed on Jijamata Mahila Sahakari Bank, Pune, Maharashtra for non-compliance with the directions on exposure norms and statutory/ other restrictions-urban co-operative (UCBs), the central bank said.

In another statement, it said a penalty of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed on The Muslim Limited, Pune, for contravention of/non-compliance with the directions issued by the on Know Your Customer (KYC).

The also said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Seyad Shariat Limited, Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), an NBFC, for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Know Your Customer Directions, 2016.

In all the three cases, the said penalities are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)