Now, Fino Payments Bank can open new accounts as RBI lifts ban

The (RBI) lifted its ban on adding new customers for Bank. The ban had been placed by the in May because of non-compliance of operational guidelines, particularly certain accounts having deposits in excess of the allowed amount.

RBI's operating guidelines for said the aggregate limit for customer in his/her bank account shall not exceed Rs 100,000.

"Now we have made the required changes to processes, product and technology, which the has approved and given us the go ahead to open new accounts," said a bank spokesperson.

Fino was not the only payments bank to come under the RBI's radar. Paytm Payments Bank and were also barred from onboarding new customers earlier. The two were accused of misusing the customer base of their wallet and telecom parents respectively in order to create payment bank accounts.

Business Standard had earlier reported that Paytm Payments Bank is still not allowed to add new customers.

There is uncertainty over when this restriction would be lifted, Paytm founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma had said. The ban was placed by the in July.

Earlier that July, the RBI had lifted the ban on to onboard new customers. The payment bank had been banned due to allegedly violating Know-Your-consumer norms including opening accounts without specific or clear consent from the customers in December 2017.

Currently there are five payment operating in the country - Paytm, Airtel, Fino and Aditya Birla-Idea Payments Bank and India Post Payments Bank.