RBI likely to cut policy rate by 25 bps amid concerns of economic slowdown

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will meet this week, and is likely to reduce policy rate further to help revive the economy. Benign inflation and falling economic growth, as shown in Chart 1, are the basic indicators that make the case to continued easing of monetary policy. High frequency data point in the same direction.

Production in core industries such as steel, cement, oil and coal grew at a paltry 0.2 per cent in June, lowest in more than four years (Chart 2). There is no growth in sight in auto sector either (Chart 3). A rate cut with monsoon ...