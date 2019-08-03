RBI to issue cash management bills of Rs 25,000 crore on August 6

-
ALSO READ
RBI's new norms to force small businesses to get cash management act right
Passage of bills: Why a likely new record in July may be difficult to break
Access to cash from RBI doesn't improve viability of ATMs, say operators
Cash-spot spreads spike to record high of 46 paise over huge dollar supply
Opposition parties write to Rajya Sabha chairman over 'hurried' Bills
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU