RBI fines PNB Rs 500,000 for delay in reporting Kingfisher Airlines fraud

-
ALSO READ
RBI fines 36 state, private banks for non-compliance in SWIFT operations
Lenders take big risk in converting part of Jet Airways' debt into equity
PNB detects Rs 3,800-cr fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd, reports to RBI
RBI penalises Axis Bank, UCO and Syndicate over various compliance issues
RBI allows Bank of China to offer regular banking services in India
-
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said the RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on it for delay in reporting of fraud in the account of Kingfisher Airlines.
"RBI observed from the fraud monitoring report-1 submitted by Punjab National Bank on July, 10 2018 that the bank had delayed the reporting of fraud in the account of Kingfisher Airlines Limited," PNB said in a regulatory filing.
In exercise of the powers conferred under various sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, a penalty of Rs 50 lakh was imposed by the RBI on the bank, it added.
In a separate filing, Bank of Baroda said the RBI has imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on it for delay in reporting fraud in an account.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU