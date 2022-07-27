JUST IN

MPC likely to raise repo rate significantly in upcoming meetings: S&P
As rupee continues to slide, RBI may be back to spot intervention
India should adopt differentiated inflation targeting
RBI reschedules next MPC meet to Aug 3-5 due to 'administrative exigencies'
Economists see waning urgency for India's RBI to go for large hikes
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says will ensure orderly movement in rupee
RBI allows more FPI access to Indian bonds, but returns may not lure flows
Top headlines: RBI tries to shore up rupee; DGCA notice to SpiceJet
Why central banks, including RBI, are raising lending rates aggressively
Large borrowers' loan accounts and bad loans decline for SCBs: RBI
You are here: Home » Finance » RBI Policy » News

Will UPI on credit cards take off?

Business Standard

RBI MPC review: Das and Co may hike repo rate by 25-50 bps in August

If the inflation remains above 6% on average for the next three months, the RBI will have to explain to the govt in writing the reasons for its failure to keep the rate of price rise in check

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | RBI monetary policy | Crude Oil Price

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

While global commodity prices are falling on fears of a recession in the advanced world that may dampen the retail price inflation, part of it is likely to be negated by the impact of a depreciating rupee against the dollar. On the other hand, growth impulses on at least the industrial production front are still fragile.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 08:56 IST

`
.