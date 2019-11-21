RBI's oversight cadre move creates HR trouble, officers threaten agitation

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) move to create a specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre has created a human resource (HR) problem, with officers threatening to go on agitation if their concerns are not addressed at the earliest. Their grouse is a three-year “lock-in” for the specialised cadre.

After the “lock-in”, they can move to departments not related to regulation or supervision. It is being felt that in the early stages of the transition, the staff cannot move to functional areas of the central bank without a grounding in the ...