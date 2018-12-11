RBI slaps Rs 10 mn fine on Indian Bank for violating cyber security norms

-
ALSO READ
A cyber security roadmap
Sebi asks market infra entities to set up a cyber security operation centre
Most firms claim to be equipped to deal with rising cyber attacks: Survey
Lack of robust IT security system key reason behind rising cyber attacks
Risk of cyber attacks will grow as firms go digital, say experts
-
The Reserve Bank of India Tuesday said it has imposed a fine of Rs 10 million on Indian Bank for violating cybersecurity norms.
The RBI has imposed, by an order dated November 30, 2018, a monetary penalty of Rs 10 million on Indian Bank for contravention of Circular on Cyber Security Framework in banks, the central bank said in a release.
The contravention is with regard to RBI's directions on Frauds- Classification and Reporting by Commercial Banks.
"This penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of...the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid guidelines and directions issued by RBI," it said.
ALSO READ: Indian Bank raises Rs 1.1 bn through Basel-III-compliant Tier-2 bonds
This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the release added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU