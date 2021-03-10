RBI takes IDBI Bank out of PCA framework after lender improves finances

-
IDBI Bank is out of 'Prompt Corrective Action' (PCA) after improving its finances, said the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday, easing rules for the lender to expand business.
A RBI statement said its Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) reviewed performance of IDBI Bank at its meeting held on February 18, 2021. As per published results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 the bank is not in breach of the PCA parameters on regulatory capital, Net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) and Leverage ratio.
IDBI Bank has been under the PCA framework since 2017 because of the deterioration in its health. PCA regime places curbs on lending and expenditure and calls for a plan for turnaround.
The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis. The lender has apprised the RBI about the structural and systemic improvements put in place to help it continuing to meet these commitments.
Its stock closed 5.08 per cent higher at Rs 38.25 per share on BSE.
IDBI Bank posted net profit of Rs 378 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21), aided by a rise in net interest income. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of profit for the lender. It booked a net loss of Rs 5,763 crore in Q3FY20.
Its Net NPA Net NPAs eased to 1.94 per cent in December 2020 from 5.25 per cent in December 2020. Its capital adequacy stood at 14.77 per cent with common equity tier I of 12.22 per cent at end of December 2020.
