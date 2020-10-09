RBI to conduct on-tap TLTRO worth Rs 1 trillion to nudge credit growth

The on Friday announced that it will conduct on-tap targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO) for banks to avail liquidity under the scheme, which they will then look to deploy in debt instruments by entities of specific sectors over and above the outstanding level of their investments in such instruments as on September 30, 2020.

The liquidity availed under the scheme can also be used to extend bank loans and advances to these sectors. The TLTRO will be for tenors of up to three years and for a total amount of up to Rs 1 trillion at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate for banks.

“The focus of liquidity measures by the RBI will now include revival of activity in specific sectors that have both backward and forward linkages, and multiplier effects on growth”, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in his address.

The scheme will be available up to March 31, 2021 with flexibility with regard to enhancement of the amount and period after a review of the response to the scheme.





ALSO READ: RBI MPC votes to keep key rates unchanged, maintains accommodative stance

“Investments made by banks under this facility will be classified as held to maturity (HTM) even in excess of 25 percent of total investment permitted to be included in the HTM portfolio. All exposures under this facility will also be exempted from reckoning under the large exposure framework (LEF)”, the RBI said.

Further, banks that had availed off funds under TLTRO and TLTRO 2.0 earlier will get the option of reversing these transactions before maturity.

“In view of the borrowing requirements of the centre and states in the second half of 2020-21 and the likely pick-up in demand for credit as the recovery gathers strength, on tap TLTROs are intended to enable banks to conduct their operations smoothly and seamlessly without being hindered by illiquidity frictions”, Das said.

The objective is to ensure that liquidity in the system remains comfortable.