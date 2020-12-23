Retail credit has experienced an increase in serious delinquencies: Report

-
ALSO READ
Retail credit up by Rs 40,853 cr in July over June, MSME loans up slightly
Retail credit growth moderates after seeing a jump in July, shows data
June retail credit grows Rs 11,518 crore after shrinking for 2 months
Credit demand from priority sectors drops to 1.9% in June quarter: Report
Demand for retail credit makes a comeback in November: CIBIL report
-
Retail credit has experienced an increase in serious delinquencies, with loans against property and credit cards being the most affected segments, a report by a credit information bureau said on Wednesday.
As of August-end, the loans overdue for over 90 days in the credit card segment were 0.51 per cent up from the year-ago period at 2.32 per cent, while the same for the loans against property was 0.34 per cent up at 3.96 per cent, Transunion Cibil said.
"Credit cards delinquency rates reflected the wider economic slowdown, salary cuts and job losses caused by the pandemic. Further, credit cards often have a lower payment priority, with consumers choosing to pay other credit accounts first," the bureau said.
For LAP, a product generally used by small businesses as working capital finance, delinquencies had already been on the rise prior to COVID-19.
It, however, said that the delinquency picture is "complicated" and will take time to emerge as the lagged effect of financial conditions, relief programs supported by lenders, and shifts in payment priorities of consumers play out.
It can be noted that the Reserve Bank had announced a moratorium on loan repayments for six months ending August 2020, under which a loan account cannot be termed as a non-performing asset (NPA) for non-payment.
The central bank had later introduced a loan restructuring scheme across all categories for borrowers impacted by the pandemic. However, bankers have been saying that there has not been a high amount of requests for loan recasts.
The bureau said in the case of auto loans and personal loan segments, there has been an improvement from a delinquency perspective.
From a lending institution perspective, retail loans extended by non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), which typically take riskier loan bets, reported a 0.49 per cent increase in delinquencies in August as compared with the year-ago period, while the same improved 0.28 per cent for state-run lenders and 0.10 per cent for their private sector counterparts.
It said the shape of recovery in retail-credit markets will be very much influenced by the ability to contain the spread of the pandemic along with consumer and lender resiliency.
Retail advances growth for the system slowed to 2.5 per cent in August (compared with the year-ago period of August 2019), as against 8.9 per cent in May this year and 16.7 per cent in February, it said.
The deceleration in balances growth is more pronounced for private banks and NBFCs, it said.
Demand for retail credit has been growing lately and in November, retail credit demand (as measured by inquiry volumes) was back to almost 93 per cent of the levels observed in November 2019, it said.
PSU banks saw the biggest rebound in inquiries in the unlock phase, as they were early in recommencing operations than their peers, while private banks have witnessed a positive growth in inquiry volumes for the first time in November 2020 since February, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU