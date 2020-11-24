Rupee appreciates 21 paise to 73.90 against US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee settles 16 paise lower at 73.03 against US dollar on Wednesday
Rupee surges 15 paise to 74.17 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee skids 25 paise to 73.12 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 16 paise to 73.39 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee surges 22 paise to 73.54 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee appreciated 21 paise to 73.90 against the US dollar in the opening session on Tuesday, tracking strong opening in domestic equities and weak American currency.
Traders said investor risk sentiment improved amid growing hopes of an early rollout and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.10 against the US dollar, and then it gained ground to touch 73.90 against the greenback, registering a rise of 21 paise over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee had appreciated 5 paise to settle at more than two-week high of 74.11 against the US dollar.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.04 per cent to 92.47.
Pharma major AstraZeneca said on Monday said that an interim analysis of clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the UK and Brazil showed that it was 70 per cent effective on average, becoming the third drugmaker to announce promising results to contain the deadly virus.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,738.44 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.
"Foreign fund inflows into the domestic equity markets could also help the local unit. However, these flows are being continuously mopped up by the central bank," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 392.99 points higher at 44,470.14, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 114.55 points to 13,041.00.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.91 per cent to USD 46.48 per barrel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU