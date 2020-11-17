Rupee appreciates 24 paise to 74.38 against US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee skids 25 paise to 73.12 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee tumbles 24 paise to 73.76 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depriciates13 paise to 73.41 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee falls 10 paise to 73.94 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 16 paise to 73.39 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee appreciated by 24 paise to 74.38 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities amid improved risk appetite.
Forex dealers said a weak dollar overseas supported the local unit.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened strong at 74.43 against the US dollar, then gained further ground to touch 74.38, registering a rise of 24 paise over its last close.
In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.62 against the US dollar.
"Global risk sentiment continues to remain positive. After Pfizer, Moderna's vaccine trials have yielded promising results (trials indicate it is 94.5 per cent effective in preventing Coronavirus and vaccine also does not need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures unlike Pfizer's)," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.
Goenka further said that "the Rupee has been the worst performing Asian currency year to date. With inflation currently high primarily on account of higher food prices, we believe the RBI will gradually continue to weaken the Rupee in relative terms while continuing to manage volatility".
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, dipped 0.15 per cent to 92.50.
According to a Reliance Securities research note, "the safe-haven appeal for the greenback reduced after Moderna Inc became the second US company in a week to report positive results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial.
On the equity front, the 30-share BSE index rallied 274.66 points or 0.63 per cent to scale the fresh peak of 43,912.64. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 74.45 points or 0.58 per cent to a lifetime high of 12,854.70.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.68 per cent to USD 44.12 per barrel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU