Forex reserves surge $7.78 bn to lifetime high of $568.494 bn: RBI data

-
ALSO READ
India's forex reserves decline by over $2 bn; SDR value dips by $6 mn
Forex reserves up by $3.378 bn to lifetime high of $545.038 bn: RBI
After record high, forex reserves decline $3 bn to $542 bn: RBI data
India's forex reserves climb $1.27 bn to record peak of $517.64 bn
Forex reserves hit an all-time high of $534.5 bn in week ended July 31
-
The country's foreign exchange reserves jumped by a massive USD 7.779 billion to touch a lifetime high of USD 568.494 billion in the week ended November 6, RBI data showed on Friday.
In the previous week ended October 30, the reserves had increased by USD 183 million to USD 560.715 billion.
In the reporting week, the jump in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign current assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.
FCAs increased by USD 6.403 billion to USD 524.742 billion, the central bank's weekly data showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
After declining in the previous week, the gold reserves rose by USD 1.328 billion to USD 37.587 billion in the week ended November 6, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by USD 7 million to USD 1.488 billion during the week.
The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by USD 40 million to USD 4.676 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU