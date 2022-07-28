JUST IN

Dollar hits three-week low to yen as Fed's Powell less hawkish than feared
Trade settlement in rupee: Banks seek clarity on fund repatriation
Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 79.91 against US dollar amid focus on Fed
Pakistani rupee reaches new low against US dollar, closes at 232.93
After falling to record lows, rupee regains footing against US dollar
Rupee weakens slightly, bonds yield little changed; Fed meet in focus
Indian Rupee at over 1 week high on broad dollar losses; bond yields slip
Banks flag concerns on rupee, floating rate bonds ahead of RBI policy
Rupee rises 9 paise to 79.81 against US dollar as crude oil prices fall
3 in 4 indians feel rupee fall will have an adverse impact: Survey
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Dollar hits three-week low to yen as Fed's Powell less hawkish than feared

Business Standard

Rupee, bonds gain on 'less hawkish' policy despite US Fed rate hike

Fed Chair Powell's comments suggest slower pace of hikes going ahead, say markets

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | US Fed rate hike

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 
money, budget, rupee
Representative Image

Indian government bonds and the rupee strengthened on Thursday despite a 75-basis-point (bp) rate hike by the US Federal Reserve as key aspects of the central bank’s commentary were perceived as indicating that future policy tightening may occur at a slower pace in the world’s largest economy.

At 9.30 am IST, the rupee was trading at 79.78 per US dollar, stronger than 79.90 to a dollar at previous close. A sharp rise in domestic stocks also boosted the rupee, with the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty both trading 1 per cent higher.

Yield on the 10-year benchmark 6.54 per cent, the 2032 government bond was at 7.31 per cent, three bps lower than Wednesday’s close. Bond prices and yields move inversely.

Also Read: Indian diaspora, global bankers may profit from New Delhi's dollar crunch

Late Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve announced a 75-bp rate hike, taking its benchmark policy rates to 2.25-2.50 per cent. The latest move takes the total tally of rate hikes announced by the US central bank so far in 2022 to 225 bps.

While the US central bank reiterated its commitment to reining in 40-year high inflation in the US, markets took comfort from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s assessment that as the stance of monetary policy tightens further, “it may become appropriate to slow the pace of (rate) increases.”

The aggressive pace at which the US Fed has raised interest rates thus far in 2022 has been a key reason behind the large-scale exodus of foreign funds from Indian equities as investors have preferred improved returns in the US. FPIs have net sold $28.6 billion worth of Indian stocks so far in 2022, the largest outflow so far on record, NSDL data showed.

As a result, the rupee has faced considerable pressure versus the dollar this month, weakening to a lifetime low of 80.06 per dollar on July 19.

“The markets consequently cheered the indication that the biggest rate hikes of this cycle were over,” economists from ICICI Securities wrote.

US bond yields fell sharply after the Fed’s statement, with the 10-year yield declining 5 bps to a three-and-a-half-month low of 2.73 per cent, while the five-year yield dropped 7 bps to 2.97 per cent.

The US dollar index, which earlier this month had climbed to a 20-year high of 108.54, declined as well. The index was last at 106.31 as against 107 around 5 pm on Wednesday.

Lower US bond yields make Indian debt more attractive for foreign investors.

“Domestic government bonds have rallied in line with the OIS (overnight indexed swap) market. The swap curve has steepened as short-term swaps have fallen sharply on view that the Federal Reserve will now be data dependent instead of providing clear forward guidance of rate hikes,” ICICI Securities Primary Dealership’s Head of Trading Naveen Singh said.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said to have been strongly defending the rupee whenever it approaches 80 per dollar, currency traders said the domestic currency would likely stabilise after the recent bout of volatility.

“So far, RBI has kept a strong hold on USD/INR above 80 levels and curbed rupee depreciation. Also, the unwinding of the open interest position yesterday didn’t move the rupee much as the RBI might have intervened heavily to avoid a sharp move as seen in the June expiry,” wrote Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors.
Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 11:01 IST

`
.